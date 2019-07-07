Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL to get Rs 1,930 crore as its share

The new gates need to be different from the existing gates in order to accept the new cards.

BENGALURU: The requirements of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) have been met in the Union budget, said its Managing Director Ajay Seth. The budget copy specifies that a total of Rs 17,713.93 crore has been allocated for all the Metro projects across the country.

Chief Public Relations Officer (BMRCL) Y L Chavan, told TNSE, “The Government of India’s share towards BMRCL for the year 2019-2020 is Rs 1,930 crore. This is towards equity (shares) and subordinate debt (sum loaned by Centre).”

Referring to the Common Mobility card about which a mention was made in the budget, Seth told The New Sunday Express that four Metro stations are set to launch them from November 1. “We have placed orders for four Automatic Fare Collections gates from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Baiyappanahalli and Kempe Gowda Metro stations will have them along with two stations on the North-South Line,” he said.

Tenders to appoint a Project Management Consultant for it have already been called for, the MD added.
The card can be used in BMTC as well as in all other Metros when the gates are readied such that they accept Metro cards. “It is like a bank card and can be used in all places,” he added.

The new gates need to be different from the existing gates in order to accept the new cards.

