Chain-snatchers across Bengaluru face heat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have conducted raids on the houses of chain-snatchers at several places in the city and recovered weapons. This was part of a special drive to curb robbery and chain-snatching incidents that have been creating panic among morning walkers, senior citizens and temple visitors.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, DCP (North) N Shashi Kumar said, “We have detained 95 of the 225 chain-snatchers, and have gathered details like their current jobs, their associates and their modus operandi. A strict warning has been given to those are involved in such acts repeatedly. A special team will conduct raids on this notorious chain-snatchers three times a week. Efforts are to trace those who have left the city to commit crimes somewhere else. About 15 chain-snatchers were detained from Bagalagunte and Soladevanahalli.”

In Whitefield Division, the police detained 27 chain-snatchers after raiding 44 houses. Some of them had given wrong residential details and had absconded. However, they were found on Saturday. Police detained more offenders at Kadugodi, KR Puram and HAL.

In South-East Division, 40 offenders have been detained while some are still at large.In North-East Division, police detained 39 chain-snatchers after conducting raids on 110 houses. More offenders were found in Yelahanka police station limits.

In West Division, police summoned around 20 chain-snatchers to stations and gathered details of them.

The offenders came to the stations from JJ Nagar, Byatarayanapura and Vijaynagar. Meanwhile, 50 houses were raided in East Division. Some of the offenders managed to flee from the city.