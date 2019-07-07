Home Cities Bengaluru

Electric two-wheelers seek to be part of PBS project

The official could not comment on whether these vehicles could be included under PBS.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Companies that manufacture electric two-wheelers have approached the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), to be included in the public bicycle-sharing (PBS) project. They have raised this demand as they are neither full-fledged scooters nor are they cycles that require complete manual effort. DULT is the nodal agency to implement PBS in Bengaluru but they are not sure under which category these vehicles fall.

“Two to three companies approached us including Yulu for its ‘Miracle’ vehicle. They say that these electric two-wheelers do not come under Motor Vehicle Act as they have a speed limit of 25 kmph and do not require a license. These are in-between cycles and scooters, as one does not need to pedal entirely. They have pedal assist batteries, that keeps the vehicle moving after initial manual effort. At the same time they do not have motors like other fuel-based scooters,” said Murali Krishna, special officer, DULT.
For the registration of these vehicles DULT has written to the Transport Department Commissioner, VP Ikkeri.

“We have asked them if such vehicles are under the Motor Vehicle Act or they can come under Non-Motorised Transport. While a few companies approached us to be part of PBS, only Yulu displayed their ‘Miracle’ vehicle for the transport department to inspect it. We have not heard back from the department yet. They have to confirm if these vehicles do not require license and registration under Motor Vehicle Act,” Krishna added.

VP Ikkeri did not respond to repeated calls. Another transport department official said,” As per central government rules, vehicles that have less than 250 watt (0.25 kilo watt) power of engine and operates at not more than 30 kmph speed do not need registration under MV act. These electric vehicles that have sprung up in Bengaluru are neither here nor there. We can’t classify them as cycles either.”

The official could not comment on whether these vehicles could be included under PBS. While there was much hype when DULT called for companies to come on board for the PBS project last year, only two out of 11 who came forward are plying on the street at present - Yulu and Bounce dockless cycles.

Comments

