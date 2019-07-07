Lake vigilante group clashes with PG owner for dumping leftovers

Chinmay Manoj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at Naruhalli lake in Whitefield on Friday night after a citizens’ night vigil group tried to stop an individual from dumping food into the lake. According to the citizens of the group, Ramesh, who runs an illegal paying guest (PG) in the area was allegedly caught dumping leftover food from his PG into the lake.

When the group objected he allegedly verbally abused the group. “He even threatened us of dire consequences and three of his friends joined too. We then called the police,” a citizen from the group said.

The police had to intervene to put an end to the altercation. When asked about the dispute Ramesh told TNIE, “We were merely feeding rice to the fish,”

Calling themselves the Nallurahalli Lake Group, the residents started the night vigilance ten days ago, to stop people from dumping garbage in the area. “So far people have been very cooperative. We believe in reforming them rather than punishing them,” said a member.

The residents of Whitefield, near Nallurhalli lake, have been fighting for its preservation for the past four years. They have cleaned up the area and planted trees in efforts to save it. Nevertheless, some parts of the lake have been encroached and garbage continues to be dumped.

“This issue of garbage dumping has been brought to the notice of the police and the BBMP but the civic bodies have not responded,” a resident said.