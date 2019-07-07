Home Cities Bengaluru

No Babu rule at Vikasa Soudha parking lot

It stated that in a recent inspection by senior officials, they found that private cars of officials were parked for several weeks and months at the basement.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Private cars of officials paked at the basement parking lot of Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Do not park your vehicles here, if you do so, your vehicles will be towed by Bengaluru Traffic Police,’’ a warning usually issued to the common man, is now being directed to our babus at Vikasa Soudha. Even gazetted officials have been warned against parking their private cars at the basement of Vikasa Soudha.

There are three floors for parking, which is for officials working at Vikasa Soudha and surrounding buildings. However, over a period of time this has become a parking space for private vehicles owned by officials, including High Court advocates, elected representatives and their followers.

A member from Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees’ Association (KSGEA) on anonymity said that the parking basement has good facilities like CCTV, round the clock security guard and good shelter, which ensure that the vehicle is in good condition through the year.

“There are officials who own two or more private cars. Since they cannot park the vehicles at their house or flat, it is parked here. Over a period of time Vikasa Soudha basement has become a parking lot for them. They behave like they own it. If others park their vehicles in their usual slot, they even ask for them to be removed,” an official said.

To put a stop to the ‘Babu’ culture, a circualr has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

It stated that in a recent inspection by senior officials, they found that private cars of officials were parked for several weeks and months at the basement. “They have been asked to remove their cars at night. And if not followed, they will inform the police, who will tow away the vehicles,” the circular said.

This could also be a threat to security. “It is unsafe to allow private cars to be parked at a public property. Now that safety is a concern, how can one allow private cars to be parked at Vikasa Soudha, just because it has a pass sticker on the car,’’ asked the KSGEA member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikasa Soudha
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp