Speeding car fatally mows down biker at Nandi Hills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old biker died after he was knocked down by a speeding car at the Nandi Hill junction on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Rahul, was a resident of Sahakarnagar in the city. He and five of his friends had been to Nandi Hills on a trip, and as they were coming down, a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler around 6.30 am, killing him on the spot.

According to the Doddaballapura Rural police, Rahul, an employee at a private nationalised bank, and his friends were returning to Bengaluru from Nandi Hills, and all were riding separate two-wheelers. When Rahul was a little ahead of the group, the car hit him.

Police said car driver Muniyappa Reddy was arrested soon after the incident and he has been booked for negligent driving. Based on a complaint by Rahul’s friend, further investigations are on. The body has been handed over to Rahul’s parents.