Trial runs on for body scanners at KIA

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good news is in store for flyers from Bengaluru who are put off by airport security personnel carrying out pat-down searches or being subjected to hand-held scanners. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) could be the first in the country to use full-body scanners to check passengers, and commenced trial runs early this week.

This is in line with a directive issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in April this year, directing 84 airports considered ‘hypersensitive’ or ‘sensitive’, to completely switch over to body scanners, within a year. The scan would take only seconds to complete and will reduce the time taken for security checks.

A top security official said the trial runs at Bengaluru airport began on July 1. “We are initially screening only security personnel and cabin crew using body scanners. We will try it out on them for a few more days and get their feedback. After assessing what needs to be worked on, we will use it for passengers later.”

An official statement said this has been implemented in line with the guidelines issued by the Central government, which asked Benglauru airport to go live with body scanners. “With the trials that commenced on July 1, 2019, the KIA, Bengaluru, is now the first in India to conduct a Proof of Concept (PoC) for body scanners. This technology ensures that scanners are safe for pregnant women and people with pacemakers,” the statement read. Trials are expected to continue for the next three to four weeks.



“BIAL is currently working towards ensuring that all Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) be replaced with body scanners in the security hold areas and at least one set of DFMDs shall be retained for screening of passengers/ persons with medical conditions/ reduced mobility. This decision, however, would be based on the outcome of the Proof of Concept,” the statement added.

The BCAS circular had specified that walk-through metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors could not detect explosives and non-metallic weapons concealed on the body, while body scanners can detect both. The circular had clearly specified that these machines would not generate images of one’s body.

Passengers need to remove jackets, belts, shoes and metallic items before passing through the scanner, it read.