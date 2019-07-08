Home Cities Bengaluru

An evening of  German theatre

The reading of the play will be held on July 12 at Atta Galatta, Koramangala, at 7pm.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandbox Collective, a creative services organisation, will feature the play The Blue, Blue Sea as a part of its German Spotlight 2019, a series of dramatised readings of plays by contemporary German playwrights in English.

The Blue, Blue Sea explores a dystopian estate in present day Germany. It shows how social housing architecture conveniences suicide and drinking buddies that barely listen, neighbourhood kids, make cruel songs. The protagonist Darko’s alcoholic mind takes audience through the underbelly of where the misfits belong – and ‘long’ to belong. The hope of a clear, dark night with glowing stars and the blue, blue sea keep characters Darko and Elle fighting against the relentless drudgery of the impoverished human condition. 

“The soundscape of the dystopian estate, the musicality of dialogue, the cyclical rhythms of structure and the succinct brevity of the English translation – all of these made this German radio play the most compelling choice for German Spotlight. Alcoholism and its aftermath is a universal phenomenon. Our adaptation Confessions Of A Recovering Alcoholic will see performers create the soundscape in retrospect, of what happens when one is/was drunk,” says director Satchit Puranik. 

Puranik is a multilingual theatre maker and filmmaker who works in different capacities such as writer, director, casting director, performer, editor and producer. His filmography comprises feature films like Court (as director of casting), Ship Of Theseus (as editor), Garbage (as actor), Mr. Ya Miss (as director) amongst others. As a theatre maker, he has done plays like Karl Marx In Kalbadevi, Ammi Jaan, Loitering, The President Is Coming, Noises Off, Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon and Wedding Album. The reading of the play will be held on July 12 at Atta Galatta, Koramangala, at 7pm.

