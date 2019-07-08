Home Cities Bengaluru

Campaign calls for water conservation

“As one of our poster states, we can live without many things in life, but not without water,” added secretary of the association Rajkumar Dugar. 

Published: 08th July 2019

Hyderabad and Rangareddy district which houses IT corridor are the two water-stressed districts in Telangana.

BENGALURU: In the wake of water crisis in the city, the Association for Information Technology (AIT) carried out a campaign on Sunday morning. Holding placards on how water can be conserved by the common man, the association members spread awareness outside the Town Hall, Lalbagh West Gate and at MN Krishna Rao Park. 

They also handed out pamphlets to the general public, which suggested some basic habits that can be practised by the common man like rain water harvesting, inspection of taps and pipes for leakages, use of bucket for bathing, planting trees, saving lakes and installation of sewage treatment plants at homes.
AIT president Dinesh Dhanapathi said: “Bengaluru is facing a severe water crisis on account of scanty rain, low storage, very low water table and growing demand. It is extremely important that we as citizens comprehend the gravity of the situation and make changes to our lifestyles to conserve water with seriousness and determination”.

