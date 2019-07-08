Home Cities Bengaluru

Commuters cry foul over bad condition of under-repair roads at KR Puram

An under-repair stretch of road in KR Puram has made traffic jams and minor accidents become a common occurrence every day.

By Krishan Roy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An under-repair stretch of road in KR Puram has made traffic jams and minor accidents become a common occurrence every day. The 200-metre stretch from Annappa Circle towards Anandpura Circle on TC Palya Main Road also has garbage strewn around, attracting animals who crowd the road and cause further disturbance to commuters. 

“We face traffic jams regularly. Also, the number of accidents happening due to the dug-up roads is worrying,” Shivam Roy, a software engineer who lives in the area, told CE. “Though no major accident has been reported so far, minor accidents are very common on this road,” Satyam Singh, another resident, added.

The traffic congestion and ongoing construction work has also added to the dust and pollution in the area. A long queue of vehicles can be seen on the stretch for over 2-4 hours, especially on Friday and Saturday, a traffic constable at the site said. Traffic police personnel say Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should be repairing the road. “The road had to be repaired earlier, but BBMP failed to do so,” MJ Lokesh, a traffic police inspector, said.   

According to the civic agency, the situation will get better by this month-end. “The road work is going on, and it usually starts only after 12pm. It will continue for another 20-30 days,” Prakash V, assistant executive engineer, BBMP, said.

Also, people are facing issues on Old Madras Road, leading towards KR Puram, where work was started by BBMP on the request of the railways, since the low height of a railway line located near Gopalan Mall makes it tough for trucks to pass through. “The repair work should be done at night, but they do it during the day, and commuters are the ones facing problems,” Anand Shekhar, who travels on the stretch towards his office, added.

“The height of the road from Tin Factory towards Swami Vivekanand Road needs to reduced by a metre, and it may take around a month to complete the work,” Divanaja, the site engineer said.    
“People driving their own vehicles can use Sadanand Nagara Road to avoid traffic. Or they can take Benniganahalli flyover towards KR Puram,” Rajana B, a traffic police inspector, suggested.

