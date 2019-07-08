Home Cities Bengaluru

Gender identity must be kept away from art: Alex Mathew

... says drag performer Alex Mathew, who stars in Maya, a music video on realities of a transwoman’s life
 

Published: 08th July 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Mathew’s dream is to do a drag performance in Kerala, his native state  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Lesly Jospeh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I started drag queen performances in September 2014, when I finally realised my true self. There were many humiliating experiences and rejections along the way,” recalls Alex Mathew, during the interview at a city night club, where he performs as a drag queen, Maya. As he looks out the glass window of the building’s sixth floor, he adds that he now sees a bright future for this art form. Case in point: A Kannada music video, titled Maya, on the journey of a transwoman, featuring Mathew, which has amassed over 3,000 views on YouTube.

Produced by Dot Dot Boom production house and Rainbow Bridge School, the video was released last month and focuses on the realities of a transwoman’s life. “I have worked with transwomen in many NGOs and I know what they are going through. In the video, there is one scene where the protagonist sits in a bus, but a woman asks her to get up instead. Things like this may be small but show the severity of social ignorance,” explains Mathew.  

The most unforgettable moment for Mathew was the scene where he had to hold the protagonist Maya’s child, a scene Mathew hopes will one day be a reality for him. “Someday, I hope I too will bid my family goodbye after I put on make up and get ready for work,” he says. 

But the bigger dream Mathew harbours is to perform in Kerala, his native state, which according to him still has a long way to go before considering drag performances an art. “In Bengaluru, people are more welcoming. Here, I have travelled in my drag avatar as well. From cab drivers to employers, people accept who you are,” says Mathew, solemnly adding that gender identity must be kept away from art. 

Inspired by the late Rajasthani drag queen Harish Kumar, Mathew says he recognised his true self when he came to Bengaluru and hopes to continue inspiring others the way Kumar inspired him. When asked about his onscreen debut, he tells CE that drag performance is a growing art form and there’s hope for more to join the profession. “New characters, like Vijay Sethupathi’s in Super Deluxe or Jayasurya’s in the Malayalam movie Njan Marykkutti, are giving us hope. I would definitely take projects like Maya if the content is good,” he adds.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gender identity Alex Mathew
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp