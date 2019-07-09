Authorities misread SC order: Karnataka HC asks for fresh affidavit 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing surprise over the silence of the authorities regarding an affidavit filed over a temple built on eight guntas of lake at Kanakapura town, Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the local tahsildar to submit a fresh affidavit. In the earlier affidavit submitted by the tahsildar, there was no mention of the temple. It only stated that four acres of land occupied for the APMC market and Horticulture department would be taken back after a decision is taken to relocate them.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad asked the tahsildar to file fresh affidavit, while observing that the authorities misread the judgement of the Supreme Court in relation to the illegal religious structures.

Social activist Ravikumar Kanchanahalli filed the public interest litigation (PIL) in 2017, questioning the stand of the authorities who did not take any action against the illegal structures remaining within the lake called ‘Pete Kere’.

The petitioner contended that the division bench of the high court on April 9, 2013 had ordered the authorities to maintain the 20 acres of the lake, except 16.29 acres land which was allotted for various purposes by the state.