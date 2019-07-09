Celebration of wellness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fitness goals help maintain a healthy lifestyle. But starting such a lifestyle is not easy. Many times we set aside our fitness goals for several reasons, ranging from busy work schedules to boring gym sessions. With an aim to make workouts and body care more interesting, the city is hosting Fit Bengaluru 2.0, a wellness festival.

This is the second edition of the fest and it returns with its winning formula of bringing together everything that is good for one’s health. From kickboxing, zumba, yoga for kids and aqua aerobics to insightful talks on nutrition, skin care, mindful eating and balancing the chakras, there is something in store for everyone at this fest. The leading trainers and experts will host more than 30 workouts and talks, a 5K run, aqua activities, a health food market on the occasion. The key fitness experts who will be participating in this two-day event include Drew Neal (world kickboxing champion and personal trainer to celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Kareena Kapoor Khan); Swetha Subbiah (founder of SWEAT by Swetha & Nike brand ambassador India); Delson Joy D’Souza (founder of Chaos Faktory) and Urmi Kothari (founder of Kinetic Living).

Speaking about the event, Carun Carumbiah, festival director, Fit Bengaluru, said, “We need to change our approach to fitness, health and wellbeing to make them integral parts of our lives. Instead of looking at the hour-long session at the gym as a chore, can we think of it as a fun way to de stress after a long day at work? At the event, one can explore and find new fun forms of exercise to kill the monotony of regular workouts. Fit Bengaluru 2.0 is a small, yet it’s trying to help Bengalureans embrace a new approach to a healthier and more active way of life.”

The event will be held on July 13 and July 14 at UB City and Cubbon Park from 7am to 6pm.