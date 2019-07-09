Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebration of wellness

Two-day event brings together celebrity trainers, workouts and talks, a 5K run, aqua activities and a health food market under one roof

Published: 09th July 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The festival will include sessions on kickboxing, zumba, yoga for kids, aqua aerobics, talks on nutrition, skin care, mindful eating and balancing chakras

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fitness goals help maintain a healthy lifestyle. But starting such a lifestyle is not easy. Many times we set aside our fitness goals for several reasons, ranging from busy work schedules to boring gym sessions. With an aim to make workouts and body care more interesting, the city is hosting Fit Bengaluru 2.0, a wellness festival.   

This is the second edition of the fest and it returns with its winning formula of bringing together everything that is good for one’s health. From kickboxing, zumba, yoga for kids and aqua aerobics to insightful talks on nutrition, skin care, mindful eating and balancing the chakras, there is something in store for everyone at this fest. The leading trainers and experts will host more than 30 workouts and talks, a 5K run, aqua activities, a health food market on the occasion. The key fitness experts who will be participating in this two-day event include Drew Neal (world kickboxing champion and personal trainer to celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Kareena Kapoor Khan); Swetha Subbiah (founder of SWEAT by Swetha & Nike brand ambassador India); Delson Joy D’Souza (founder of Chaos Faktory) and Urmi Kothari (founder of Kinetic Living).

Speaking about the event, Carun Carumbiah, festival director, Fit Bengaluru, said, “We need to change our approach to fitness, health and wellbeing to make them integral parts of our lives. Instead of looking at the hour-long session at the gym as a chore, can we think of it as a fun way to de stress after a long day at work? At the event, one can explore and find new fun forms of exercise to kill the monotony of regular workouts. Fit Bengaluru 2.0 is a small, yet it’s trying to help Bengalureans embrace a new approach to a healthier and more active way of life.”

The event will be held on July 13 and July 14 at UB City and Cubbon Park from 7am to 6pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp