Flight delay leaves 180 passengers fuming  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 180 passengers on board IndiGo flight 6E 893 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru were stuck inside the aircraft for 55 minutes without the air conditioning switched on. One of the passengers, Darshil Patel (@iamdarshilpatel) tweeted that the flight was supposed to depart at 5.05 pm. However, it did not and the AC was not switched on inside either.

A spokesperson of the airline told The New Indian Express that the flight departed 55 minutes late from Ahmedabad and the reasons for the delay were not clear as of now. In another tweet, Patel charged that the AC was not functioning for the third time on the same flight. According to an airport source in Bengaluru, the flight reached the airport at 8 pm instead of the scheduled time of 7.30 pm.

Expect traffic near KIA today

Due to upgrade works being taken up at the airport, traffic is expected to be slow when exiting Kempegowda International Airport towards the city between 8 am and 2 pm on Tuesday. An advisory from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited has advised passengers to plan their trip bearing in mind the possible delay.