Heavy rain disrupts life in Mudigere

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Heavy rain continues to pound Mudigere, disrupting normal life in most parts of Malnad. The rivers Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathy are overflowing, with a spectacular view for tourists.

The intensity of rain has increased in Oorubage, Devarunda, Bhairapura, Gutti, Devaramane, Hoskere, Kottigehara, Javali, Samse, Sringeri, Kerekatte and Kigga.

A huge tree was uprooted and fell on the road near Javali and the traffic between Kottigehara and Kalasa was affected for more than two hours. Several trees and electric poles were uprooted following winds. As a result, power supply has been disrupted in Bidarahalli, Halekote and Kenjige villages for the third consecutive day.

Visitors, as well as locals, are visiting bridges built across Hemavathy river at Kithlegandoi and Hanthur to watch the river water gushing. Following incessant rains, farming activities have taken a hit as well.