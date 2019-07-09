Home Cities Bengaluru

Inquiry into STP tragedy finds contractor to blame

Speaking to TNIE, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said the in-house inquiry into the procedural and safety aspects has submitted its findings.

BENGALURU: The internal inquiry report constituted by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to look into the reasons behind the collapse of the scaffolding of the digester of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Hebbal has held the contractor responsible for the tragedy. Three engineers died at the spot while 16 workers were injured in the accident on June 17. Three senior engineers, who were suspended in the aftermath of the incident, have also been held guilty of dereliction of their duties. 

Enviro Control Associates from Surat had been executing the work for BWSSB. The engineers who were supposed to monitor the project on behalf of BWSSB were Executive Engineer C M Venkatashiva Reddy, Mohammed Hanif Assistant Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer K V Bhagyalakshmi, all attached to the Waste Water Management department of the Water supply board. 

Girinath said, “The engineers were supposed to be present when the mixing of the cement as well as the curing was being done. However, none of the three were present when the procedure was being done.” The internal inquiry was headed by Engineer-in-Chief Kemparamaiah.

Meanwhile, the agency from Chennai, CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre which is conducting a third party inquiry into the incident to understand the technical lapses, has asked for all the debris to be removed. “The group wants to examine the base of the spot where the accident happened. To facilitate that, the area is being cleared. Police took some delay in doing it,” the chairperson said. Asked about the action to be taken, Girinath said that the report to be given by SERC is being waited. 

