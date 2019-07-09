Home Cities Bengaluru

Kicking up a storm

Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay, has been practising karate since he was in Class 3; has even won medals in state and national tournaments

Published: 09th July 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Harshil Mathur has a black belt in karate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being the co-founder and CEO of a company is often an exhausting job. For Harshil Mathur, it usually means work days that touch 12 hours. But instead of spending his weekends catching up on sleep, the Razorpay founder is up and at it for his routine karate practice, a martial art the 28-year-old black belt holder picked up in Class 3.

Mathur credits his interest in the martial art form to his father, who was a karate instructor himself. Even today, the father and son practise together during the CEO’s visits home to Jaipur. “I feel an adrenaline rush with karate,” he says while talking about the competitive nature of the sport. “Here, you only have yourself to blame if you lose a fight. It’s an individualistic sport and more than luck, your ability matters more.”

Though Mathur does not participate in tournaments anymore, he does carry some fond memories of the stunts he carried out during his younger days. Recalling a particularly daring one his father and he did together when he was 16, he says, “I had to lie on my back with a plank on each side of my stomach. My father would then ride his Bajaj Avenger motorbike over the planks.” It’s surprising that the CEO refers to this as a “meditation exercise” despite the combined weight of the bike and rider being around 225 kg. “I had to hold my breath to tighten my stomach for a smooth passing,” he explains. The stunt attracted a large crowd, though Mathur’s mother was missing. “She sat out of my tournaments till I was 18, and she got more comfortable with my passion for karate,” laughs Mathur.

In 2009, he won a gold medal at a state-level tournament and a silver medal tournament at a national-level tournament. Interestingly, his most memorable tournament was the one he played the previous year, which didn’t end in a victory for him. “During the 2008 national tournament, my opponent struck me so hard that I was unable to continue the fight. But going through the tough time made me stronger and next year, I bagged the silver medal,” he recalls.

The lesson stayed with Mathur long after the tournament and is something he relies on even today. “Even if someone is constantly hitting you, you can’t act on an impulse. The same applies to any business too. If you lose, you just have to work harder till you improve.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp