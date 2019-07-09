Kicking up a storm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being the co-founder and CEO of a company is often an exhausting job. For Harshil Mathur, it usually means work days that touch 12 hours. But instead of spending his weekends catching up on sleep, the Razorpay founder is up and at it for his routine karate practice, a martial art the 28-year-old black belt holder picked up in Class 3.

Mathur credits his interest in the martial art form to his father, who was a karate instructor himself. Even today, the father and son practise together during the CEO’s visits home to Jaipur. “I feel an adrenaline rush with karate,” he says while talking about the competitive nature of the sport. “Here, you only have yourself to blame if you lose a fight. It’s an individualistic sport and more than luck, your ability matters more.”

Though Mathur does not participate in tournaments anymore, he does carry some fond memories of the stunts he carried out during his younger days. Recalling a particularly daring one his father and he did together when he was 16, he says, “I had to lie on my back with a plank on each side of my stomach. My father would then ride his Bajaj Avenger motorbike over the planks.” It’s surprising that the CEO refers to this as a “meditation exercise” despite the combined weight of the bike and rider being around 225 kg. “I had to hold my breath to tighten my stomach for a smooth passing,” he explains. The stunt attracted a large crowd, though Mathur’s mother was missing. “She sat out of my tournaments till I was 18, and she got more comfortable with my passion for karate,” laughs Mathur.

In 2009, he won a gold medal at a state-level tournament and a silver medal tournament at a national-level tournament. Interestingly, his most memorable tournament was the one he played the previous year, which didn’t end in a victory for him. “During the 2008 national tournament, my opponent struck me so hard that I was unable to continue the fight. But going through the tough time made me stronger and next year, I bagged the silver medal,” he recalls.

The lesson stayed with Mathur long after the tournament and is something he relies on even today. “Even if someone is constantly hitting you, you can’t act on an impulse. The same applies to any business too. If you lose, you just have to work harder till you improve.”