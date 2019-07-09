Home Cities Bengaluru

Quick thinking saves woman from being robbed

26-year-old home-alone woman was attacked by three burglars; criminals punched her nose, twisted her arms

Published: 09th July 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking case, a 26-year-old woman, who was alone at her house in Devarachikkanahalli, had a nightmarish experience when robbers barged into her house and tried to loot her, leaving her injured when they could not find any valuables. The woman managed to hide all items of value in her fridge before they could enter. 

According to the woman, three men, with masks and helmets covering their faces, tried to enter the house around 1.30 am on Saturday. The woman, Jiji Libu, lives on the second floor of a residential building opposite to D Mart Supermarket in Devarachikkannahalli. Her husband, who works the night shift in an IT firm, was not at home during the robbery. 

Jiji, who was asleep at the time, woke up when she heard some noise near the main door. Suspecting something fishy, she peeped through the window when she heard someone speaking. Alarmed to find a man wearing a helmet and two others with winter caps, she ran into her bedroom and took gold, jewellery, cash, her purse and her mobile phone and hid them in the fridge. 

She then decided to call her husband and taking the phone out, went into the kitchen to place the call. However, the robbers entered the house before the call could go through and when she told them there were no valuables, she was punched in the nose, leaving her bleeding. The criminals then assaulted her head and twisted her arm leading to her falling unconscious. A search of the house revealed nothing and so the robbers left. 

“When I came home, she was lying on the floor unconscious. The house owner and my friends were with me. We sprinkled water on her face and she woke up and narrated the incident. We then called the police and filed a complaint,” Jiju’s husband Libu Thekkinelu said. 

An investigating officer from Bommanhalli police station said that they suspected that the couple’s movements were monitored by the robbers before they attempted the crime. “There was no CCTV camera or security guard at the multi-story residential building. Thanks to her alert actions, the valuables remained intact.”We have taken a case of assault and trespassing under the Indian Penal Code and formed a team to nab the miscreants,” the officer added. z

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru crime robbery
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp