Quick thinking saves woman from being robbed

BENGALURU: In a shocking case, a 26-year-old woman, who was alone at her house in Devarachikkanahalli, had a nightmarish experience when robbers barged into her house and tried to loot her, leaving her injured when they could not find any valuables. The woman managed to hide all items of value in her fridge before they could enter.

According to the woman, three men, with masks and helmets covering their faces, tried to enter the house around 1.30 am on Saturday. The woman, Jiji Libu, lives on the second floor of a residential building opposite to D Mart Supermarket in Devarachikkannahalli. Her husband, who works the night shift in an IT firm, was not at home during the robbery.

Jiji, who was asleep at the time, woke up when she heard some noise near the main door. Suspecting something fishy, she peeped through the window when she heard someone speaking. Alarmed to find a man wearing a helmet and two others with winter caps, she ran into her bedroom and took gold, jewellery, cash, her purse and her mobile phone and hid them in the fridge.

She then decided to call her husband and taking the phone out, went into the kitchen to place the call. However, the robbers entered the house before the call could go through and when she told them there were no valuables, she was punched in the nose, leaving her bleeding. The criminals then assaulted her head and twisted her arm leading to her falling unconscious. A search of the house revealed nothing and so the robbers left.

“When I came home, she was lying on the floor unconscious. The house owner and my friends were with me. We sprinkled water on her face and she woke up and narrated the incident. We then called the police and filed a complaint,” Jiju’s husband Libu Thekkinelu said.

An investigating officer from Bommanhalli police station said that they suspected that the couple’s movements were monitored by the robbers before they attempted the crime. “There was no CCTV camera or security guard at the multi-story residential building. Thanks to her alert actions, the valuables remained intact.”We have taken a case of assault and trespassing under the Indian Penal Code and formed a team to nab the miscreants,” the officer added. z