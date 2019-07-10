Home Cities Bengaluru

After long battle, Karnataka Govt gives forest officer promotion

Retired IFS officer B J Hosmath, who was denied promotion by the state government to the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, has got his due.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Retired IFS officer BJ Hosmath, who was denied promotion by the state government to the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, has got his due. The state government gave him notional promotion to the top post on Tuesday. The order was based on the rulings given by both the Central Administrative Tribunal and the Karnataka High Court.

The government had earlier denied him the posting citing that he had just one month of tenure before his retirement, which was challenged by him.

Implementing the CAT and the high court judgments which said there was gross miscarriage of justice, the state government’s order on Tuesday stated that retired IFS officer has been notionally appointed as PCCF (head of Forest Force) from the date his junior was appointed to the post. He has been sanctioned to all consequential benefits after his retirement on May 31, 2017. In fact, the high court had stated that the law does not contemplate that a person having tenure of one month should not be promoted.

Upholding the CAT judgment, the high court had observed the reasons assigned by the selection committee that the officer has only one month tenure does not hold good as this is not one of the parameters as specified by the state in their notification of May 12, 2009. If the state intended not to appoint a candidate who had a limited period of service, the same would have been narrated in the parameters of selection. 

Ruling in favour of the government officer, the court stressed there is no specific period for a selected person to hold a post and to import a new parameter would be gross injustice to the officer. If the state intended to include a specific period, it would have done so. No such period is mentioned and therefore, a new parameter cannot be introduced by the selection committee. The act of the state in not promoting him has been gross miscarriage of justice. 

Reacting to the landmark case which is likely to be referred to in future litigation involving promotion criteria for government officers, B J Hosmath said, “Few people in the department conspired against me in denying this promotion and the state played into their hands. God has helped me 
today and I feel this is in the right direction as also for forest conservation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp