As govt teeters, Revanna transfers 826 engineers

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy struggles to ensure that his government remains intact, his brother Public Works Department Minister HD Revanna has reportedly promoted and transferred 826 engineers in a single day.



Revanna allegedly signed the transfer order amid the ongoing coalition drama. The department transfers came as a surprise to many.



“He held a Departmental Promotion Committee meeting before the transfers, and promotion of officers. However, we don’t know if the Chief Minister’s Office was aware of these transfers,” said an officer from the department.

According to sources, there was opposition from officials on holding a meeting on the matter of promotions. “The officials were asked to prepare the seniority list of engineers who can be promoted and transferred, but in secret,” said a source.

This is not the first time Revanna has carried out this kind of mass promotions and transfers. In 2018, towards the end of the year, Revanna had promoted and transferred 700 PWD engineers. As per rules, transfers beyond the months of June and July are in violation of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules of 1966. A government order dated June 7, 2013, lays down detailed guidelines for the transfer of officials. However, his transfer order has led to sharp criticism from other ministers.



However, it is not known whether other ministers were consulted before the transfer order was passed.

It may be noted that as soon as he became minister, Revanna had got many divisional offices shifted to Hassan.

“Revanna’s move was widely opposed in the cabinet. The move might not only lead to further friction between the coalition Congress and JD(S), the opposition BJP is likely to kick up a political storm by raising the issue,” a senior officer said.

Details of promoted officers

Assistant Engineer (AE) to Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE): 100

Junior Engineer to AEE (2): 200

AEE to Executive Engineer: 400

EE to Superintendent Engineer: 126