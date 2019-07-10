Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP treads cautiously, to approach Guv, Speaker 

Saffron party to mount pressure on Kumaraswamy through protests to force him to resign

Published: 10th July 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLAs meet at the BJP office, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath B

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The collapsing Congress-JDS coalition has thrown up the opportunity for the BJP to derive the highest gains from it but the saffron camp is not celebrating, at least not just yet. Despite the number of legislators withdrawing support to the coalition increasing steadily by the day, the BJP is still not confident of taking the final plunge and staking claim to form the government. 

In theory, the BJP has 107 MLAs as of now, but given the flip-flop history of two independent MLAs and the uncertainty that rebel MLAs of the coalition bring with them, the party has decided to tread cautiously. 
At a legislature party meeting held on Tuesday, the party decided to mount pressure on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with protests on Wednesday, demanding his resignation. Another key decision was to make a representation to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Vala over the political crisis. “At 1pm, a top delegation of the party will meet with the Governor to apprise him of the political situation and to request him to intervene. At 3 pm, another delegation will meet the Speaker to pressure him to accept the resignations of our fellow MLAs,” said Arvind Limbavalli, general secretary of the party, briefing the media after the meeting. 

“These MLAs have deserted the party which nurtured them. What is the guarantee that they won’t pull back from us once we form the government? Moreover, we are yet to verify who are the flight risks and who are here to stay,” said a top office-bearer of the BJP. He added that Congress’ decision to move for disqualification may pressure some MLAs to return to the coalition. “The lesser spoken about the two independents the better,” said another BJP leader. The JDS-Congress, as well as the BJP, seem to share the same opinion about the two independent MLAs - R Shankar and H Nagesh -- given their track record of flip-flops. 

The bigger concern is also how BJP’s own leaders would react to accommodating outsiders in plum posts. “Forming our government is the unanimous goal of everybody in the party currently, but once we come to power, the fight for relevance and position will begin. We do not want a similar situation to what the coalition is facing,” said the office-bearer pointing out to what is stopping the BJP from taking that step towards staking claim to form the government.

The BJP has decided to carefully examine each of its options and proceed only when it is confident of no threats to the government it intends to form constitutionally. This, especially after the embarrassment it had to face in May 2018 when party state president B S Yeddyurappa was forced to resign as Chief Minister in less than two days of taking oath for want of numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress-JDS Karnataka Karnataka Crisis JDS-Congress
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp