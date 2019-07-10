City Exhibition features contemporary art 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art influences society by changing opinions, instilling values and translating experiences across space and time. The art exhibition Melange is providing a platform for citizens and art lovers to experience the enchanting beauty of contemporary art right in the city.

Organised by Art Cafe, Sheraton Grand, Rajajinagar, in association with Artisera, an online platform, the exhibition has been curated by Varun Backliwal, founder and CEO of Artisera. It presents a host of art works by 14 eminent artists from across the country - Anand Panchal, Ashu Gupta, Basuki Dasgupta, Dinkar Jadhav, Gurudas Shenoy, HR Das, Kandi Narsimlu, Laxman Aelay, Madhuri Kathe, Naina Maithani, Praveen Kumar, Ramesh Gorjala and Roy K John.

“Melange is a celebration of diversity through art – an exhibition of works by established artists from across India who draw inspiration from different things, use different mediums to express themselves, and create art with their own distinct identity. From textured abstracts to spiritually-rooted mixed media creations, figurative masterpieces to vibrant cityscapes, depictions of animals to interpretations of nature, exhibition is a celebration of it all,” said Varun Backliwal. The show will run till August 4.