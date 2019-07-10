Designs of change 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore International Centre is back with a bang. With the revamped space turning into a central place for cultural activities, talks and discussions, the artwork in the Domlur space has also been attracting attention.

Installation artist Nivedita Deshpande was signed up for this and has designed the new look of the foyer. She found the lines at the space to be “extremely straight” and thought that some “curves”

would light up the place. Which is why she chose to use suspended work that would also produce a shadow effect. And the result has been satisfying. “The material I’ve used is paper so that makes it light. And it rules out accident in case it falls,” she says.

In October 2017, she was approached by V Ravichander, BIC trustee and urban expert, in whose house she had done an installation art work 13 years ago. “Generally, when I am shown a space, I spend time there to understand the person who has requested for it. In this case, I visited the Bangalore International Centre a couple of times at different times of the day before finalising on the design. The architecture plays an important role in my design idea,” says Deshpande, who has been in the art space for the last 20 years or so.

She spent hours in her studio where she made 12 of the pieces and strung them together, with some extra ones just in case she needed them during the installation. “The nature of the work is such that it requires time, and I got several months to work on it,” she says.

The installations were put up in January this year. The viewpoints for the art work are from the ground floor and first floor. “I suggested two options, one of them being paper boulders, but then went ahead with this idea,” she says, adding that despite the paper appearing seemingly fragile, it still has a really long life.