Home Cities Bengaluru

From scuba diving to writing   

Tishani Doshi tells CE how she almost considered becoming a scuba diving instructor before deciding to become a poet at the age of 20

Published: 10th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tishani Doshi is an award-winning poet, essayist and novelist, who has published seven works of fiction and poetry. She is the recipient of an Eric Gregory Award for Poetry, winner of the All-India Poetry Competition, and her debut book, Countries of the Body, won the Forward Prize for Best First Collection in 2006. Her book, Girls Are Coming Out of the Woods, was also shortlisted for the Ted Hughes Award 2018. Doshi’s latest, Small Days and Nights, focuses on Grace, who returns to Puducherry to cremate her mother, only to find out that she has a sister she never knew about. Excerpts from an interview:

Tishani Doshi | Pic:
Luca Peruzzi

What was your trigger for writing the book  Small Days and Nights?
Perhaps moving to a small coastal village in Tamil Nadu…. perhaps one beach dog adopting me, then another, then another… perhaps the question of what it means to negotiate space as a woman alone in India… perhaps the question of care-giving… perhaps an ongoing inquiry into the idea of hybridity and alternative family structures.

Have any of your books been inspired by books in regional languages?
AK Ramanujan’s translations of bhakti poetry – Hymns for the Drowning and Speaking of Siva have been important books for me. I was introduced to them by my friend and teacher, Chandralekha, and 
have carried them around for some time. They inspire not just my poems but also my work in dance – lyrical, erasing divisions between spirituality and sensuality. 

Do you go back to your old writings? How does it feel to re-read what you had written sometime back?
I don’t make strenuous efforts to either read or avoid reading old work. My feeling when I come across older work is a bit like encountering a younger self. Sometimes I’m impressed, sometimes I flinch, mostly I feel a great amount of tenderness. 

Have you always seen yourself as a writer?  What has been your inspiration as a writer?    
I decided to become a poet at the age of 20 and that was a decisive moment for me. Up until then I was on the path to a degree in business administration. There was one other side moment when I thought I’d become a scuba diving instructor (this was a failure), but for most of my adult life, writing has been the thing. Everything is inspiration, especially the news. 

What is the process you undergo while writing?   
When I’m writing I work in the mornings and stop at lunch. When I’m not writing I complain about not writing. When I have writer’s block I go for a long walk or complain about having writer’s block. 

How difficult or easy is it to get published? Have you had to modify or change the content of your books for it to get published?
I published my first book in 2006 when I was 31. I’d been trying to get published for six or seven years. Things are different now, in that there seems to be an understanding and accessibility to publishing houses and how they work, but I’d say that it still requires someone to open the door for you. Someone needs to believe in you to give you your first break. As for editing, I’ve not had to 
change manuscripts too drastically, but I work closely with editors and enjoy the process. 

Who’s your first reader? And who are your biggest critics?
I have a few people I show work to – a couple of writer friends, my husband, my agent. By and large I 
keep things to myself until it’s published. As for critics, I’ve always loved Shirley Jackson’s letter to a snippy reader: “Dear Mrs White, if you don’t like my peaches, don’t shake my tree.” 

Do you think marketing plays an integral role in the success of books?
It’s hard to measure these things. I’ve always thought the greatest success was to be able to convert a 
non-poetry person to poetry over the course of a reading. 

With the digitisation of books, have you moved to reading books on 
screen or do you prefer the old-fashioned books? 
For poetry I still prefer paper books – there’s a circularity that poetry demands which is hard to do on the screen. But with essays and novels, I’ve grown increasingly accustomed to reading on a screen and enjoy having a library that can travel with me. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp