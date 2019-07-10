Home Cities Bengaluru

JMB men conspired to carry out attack in Karnataka: NIA

Items used to manufacture explosives recovered from a house in Chikkabanavara 

Published: 10th July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Materials used in making explosives, knives and other incriminating items recovered on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Burdwan blast case, has found that suspected members of the Jamaat-Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were conspiring to carry out terrorist acts in parts of Karnataka.

NIA officials, who had arrested suspected JMB member Habib-ur-Rahman, had recovered five fabricated hand grenades, one-timer device, three electric circuits, suspected explosive substance, different components for making IEDs/rockets and other incriminating materials from a house in Chikkabanavara in Soladevanahalli police station limits on Sunday. A live 9mm ball ammunition and improvised grenade shells were also recovered from the house.

Investigations, so far, have revealed that JMB members — Rahman and his associates — were ready to carry out terror attacks. “It is clear that the recovered materials, while not directly related to the NIA case, have clearly been procured and manufactured as part of a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror. Inquiry into the matter has revealed that the conspiracy to commit the terrorist act, including procurement of explosives/fabrication of IEDs, has taken place primarily in Bengaluru,” an NIA official stated in his complaint.

A press release by the NIA stated that the grenades were fabricated as a part of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in different parts of the state. During the questioning of Rahman in connection with the Burdwan blast case, he had revealed that he had visited an accommodation in Chikkabanawara on two occasions, where his associates and suspected members of the proscribed outfit — Sajjad Ali, Kador Kazi, Najir Sheikh alias Patla Anas, Ataur Rehman alais Nazrul Islam alias Mota Anas, Asif Ikbal alias Nadim, Arif of Bangladesh and Jahidul Islam alias Kausar had resided, for some time in 2018.

Rahman was taken to the same house on Sunday and the house owner was questioned. He reportedly said that he had rented out a room on the ground floor of his premises to Aijul Mondal and Rafikul Miya, both hailing from West Bengal. He further stated that apart from these two persons, two other young men were also residing in room, an arrangement he had agreed to. 

“Several other persons used to visit these persons and even stay over for several days. They  stayed in his house for two months beginning from May 2018 and despite having paid an advance of `15,000, they left the room suddenly without giving any notice or information regarding their future accommodation in the month of July,” the owner told the NIA sleuths. 

The owner also disclosed that the tenants had left behind a lot of material, including equipment in the room. When the NIA officials examined the material, they turned out to be incriminating items related to the manufacture of explosives. The owner has also identified photos of Kausar, Najir and Ata-ur-Rehman, sources added.

Following the complaint, Soladevanahalli police have booked the accused under sections of IPC. The case will soon be taken over by NIA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Jamaat-Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh JMB Terrorism terrorist attack
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp