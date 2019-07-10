Home Cities Bengaluru

Man abducts married friend, forces her to marry him  

A married woman working with a tech firm has alleged that her male friend abducted her, took her to a house, tied her up and assaulted her.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A married woman working with a tech firm has alleged that her male friend abducted her, took her to a house, tied her up and assaulted her. He forced her to marry him, and even threatened to kill her and her husband. 

Sandhya (name changed), 27, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, filed a complaint with Electronics City police alleging that her friend Gautham kidnapped her.  She told police that she met Gautham in December 2018, at her former company. Gautham had applied to the same company when they met. They became friends and exchanged numbers, and would also meet. Gautham then expressed his love, but with both being married, Sandhya said she couldn't accept his proposal. 

Sandhya then changed jobs and joined a firm in Electronics City. Gautham called her on July 6 and asked her to come near her office, where she met him. 

When she sat in his car, Gautham allegedly forcibly took her to a house in Bilekahalli. He then tied her up and assaulted her. Around 8.30 pm, Sandhya complained of stomach pain and told Gautham that she needed medicines. He took her in his car and withdrew money from an ATM, when she managed to escape. 

An officer said, “We have registered a case of kidnap and assault. But after filing the FIR, Sandhya has asked us not to take any action against Gautham, as she wants to withdraw her complaint. We found that the two had become close. We will take necessary action if she does not withdraw the complaint.”

