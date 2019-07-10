Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA seizes arms, components used for making IEDs from Bengaluru

The blast case had unearthed a larger conspiracy to carry out several attacks in India and Bangladesh.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Investigation Agency has seized five fabricated hand grenades, one-timer device, three electric circuits, suspected explosive substance, components used for making IEDs and rockets from Bengaluru that were to be used for terrorist activities in the state.

 The NIA made the seizure from Soladevanahalli area in north Bengaluru on the basis of leads provided by Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist Habibur Rehman, currently, in police custody for his involvement in a 2014 blast in West Bengal’s Burdwan district, the agency said.

An IED recovered from the location
along with other incriminating material
by the NIA after it busted a bomb
manufacturing unit in Bengaluru (Photo | PTI)

The blast case had unearthed a larger conspiracy to carry out several attacks in India and Bangladesh. In a statement, NIA said the hand grenades seized in Bengaluru were fabricated for use in terrorist activities in the state.

On June 25, Rehman was arrested in Bengaluru and was then sent to police custody by an NIA court. He was charge-sheeted as an absconder in Burdwan blast case.

“While evading arrest as an absconder, he was part of a JMB module which intended to wage war against the democratic set up of the state by conspiring to commit terrorist acts,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the agency, Rehman and other JMB members raised funds through dacoities in Bengaluru city in 2018.

Following the seizure of hand grenades and other material, a fresh case has been registered at Soladevanahalli police station against Rehman and other JMB cadres. Two persons were killed in a bomb explosion in a rented house in Burdwan on October 2, 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Investigation Agency NIA IED
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp