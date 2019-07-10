Home Cities Bengaluru

Pourakarmikas stage protest over official’s comment

In addition, BBMP officials, who addressed the workers, said they would be provided with a clean place to sit and eat near the lake.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pourakarmikas across the KS Puram division staged a protest after an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Karnataka Forest Department said that their colleagues, who collect waste at Vengayyana Lake, should eat lunch near a garbage zone to make them feel responsible for their surroundings. They have demanded an apology from the official. 

The ACF had reportedly said, “We have made arrangements for them to have lunch near the main entrance, so that they feel the impact of the dirty smell (from the garbage). Our idea is to make the pourakarmikas realise their responsibility to keep surroundings clean.”

Nirmala M, president of the BBMP Pourakarmika Union, said, “The union has, over the last two decades, been fighting to ensure dignity and respect for pourakarmikas, and will continue to do so. Not only do pourakarmikas work in inhumane conditions, where they are not provided with safety equipment, toilet or drinking water facilities, they are also mistreated. We demand they be treated with respect.”

 After the alleged remark by the official, a protest was held by the pourakarmika sangha and members of the union at Vengayyana Lake, demanding an apology. They urged action against the ACF too.  However, the ACF has denied making any such remarks. He apologised to the workers for the humiliation faced by them, and said he was misquoted.

The ACF assured them that an awareness programme will be held for Forest Department officials with regard to pourakarmikas, to ensure that they are treated with dignity. He said that he will ensure that pourakarmikas have access to toilets and drinking water where they are working. 

In addition, BBMP officials, who addressed the workers, said they would be provided with a clean place to sit and eat near the lake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pourakarmikas
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp