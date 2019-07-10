Pourakarmikas stage protest over official’s comment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pourakarmikas across the KS Puram division staged a protest after an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Karnataka Forest Department said that their colleagues, who collect waste at Vengayyana Lake, should eat lunch near a garbage zone to make them feel responsible for their surroundings. They have demanded an apology from the official.

The ACF had reportedly said, “We have made arrangements for them to have lunch near the main entrance, so that they feel the impact of the dirty smell (from the garbage). Our idea is to make the pourakarmikas realise their responsibility to keep surroundings clean.”

Nirmala M, president of the BBMP Pourakarmika Union, said, “The union has, over the last two decades, been fighting to ensure dignity and respect for pourakarmikas, and will continue to do so. Not only do pourakarmikas work in inhumane conditions, where they are not provided with safety equipment, toilet or drinking water facilities, they are also mistreated. We demand they be treated with respect.”

After the alleged remark by the official, a protest was held by the pourakarmika sangha and members of the union at Vengayyana Lake, demanding an apology. They urged action against the ACF too. However, the ACF has denied making any such remarks. He apologised to the workers for the humiliation faced by them, and said he was misquoted.

The ACF assured them that an awareness programme will be held for Forest Department officials with regard to pourakarmikas, to ensure that they are treated with dignity. He said that he will ensure that pourakarmikas have access to toilets and drinking water where they are working.

In addition, BBMP officials, who addressed the workers, said they would be provided with a clean place to sit and eat near the lake.