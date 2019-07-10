'Sleep with anyone for a baby': Bengaluru man harasses wife for property

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man’s promise to his daughter that he would register a commercial building in Jayanagar in her name only after she had a baby, has backfired on the daughter. Even though she was married in 2010, the woman and her husband are still childless.

This has led to the husband pestering his wife to ‘sleep with anyone’ to have a baby in order to get the property. Manasa (name changed), a resident of South Bengaluru, has filed a complaint with the Basavanagudi police seeking action against her husband Rohit (name changed) and her in-laws.

As per the complaint, Manasa’s parents gave Rohit gold worth Rs 10 crore, 150 kg of silver, a BMW car and other valuables as dowry. They spent Rs 50 lakh and held a grand wedding at Palace Grounds.



A few months after the wedding, Rohit, his parents and his younger sister started harassing Manasa over dowry and other petty issues. Her father agreed to pay her Rs 1 crore every year, earned by renting out a commercial building in Jayanagar. He also promised to have that same building registered in her name, once she has a child.

He paid Manasa’s in-laws Rs 6 crore in the past six years.

However, Rohit and his parents had their sight set on the commercial building. However, as Rohit reportedly had some sexual health issues, the couple were unable to conceive a child. This was when Rohit and his parents allegedly started pestering her to ‘sleep’ with anyone to bear a child. Manasa has alleged that Rohit and his family would regularly beat her up over the issue.



After Rohit’s sister got married to a businessman from Hyderabad, he started harassing Manasa to sleep with his brother-in-law. Whenever his brother-in-law came to Bengaluru, the entire family use to force her to sleep with him. When she refused, she was brutally beaten up.



Manasa said that in 2018, her husband pestered her to sleep with the brother-in-law while the family was on a trip abroad.

She also alleged that on one occasion, after returning from the tour, Rohit’s brother-in-law misbehaved with her by touching her inappropriately. She managed to escape from him and told Rohit that she did not want any physical relationship with his brother-in-law. However, Rohit scolded her saying that he would get the property only if she had a child. Rohit reportedly tried to strangulate her in her parents’ presence, in Mumbai, while attending a wedding, because she refused to sleep with his brother-in-law. It was then that Manasa’s parents learnt about their daughter’s ordeal.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of dowry harassment, domestic violence, sexual harassment, and attempt to murder against Rohit and his family members and are investigating the case,” the officer added. Rohit and his family are into the business of illumination and interior decoration.