Toll in Bengaluru twin building collapse rises to five

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The toll in the twin building collapse in Maruthi Seva Nagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday has risen to five.

The deceased have been identified as Narayana (26), Nirmala (20), Anushka (03), and Shambhu Kumar. Thirteen labourers from Bihar were working in the under-construction building on which an apartment building collapsed.

The injured have been rescued by the Fire and Emergency Services and were rushed to Bowring hospital for treatment.

According to police, an under-construction multi-storied building and another building adjacent to it have collapsed around 2.15 am.

A group of labourers including watchmen and his family was residing in the under-construction building and another family of Watchman were staying in already constructed building's ground floor. They were stuck under the debris.

Fire and Emergency officials rushed to the spot after getting the information around 2.20 am and removed the deceased stuck under debris and rescued the injured persons.

Following the incident, the Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, BBMP Mayor Gangambike and ward number 59 corporator visited the spot and collected details about the incident.

At the preliminary stage of investigation, the officials have found the under-construction building have violated the BBMP bylaws.

So the Mayor has asked the police to book the building's owner and the contractor under the charges of negligence causing death.

The Pulakeshinagar police are at spot helping the Fire and Emergency officials in the rescue operation. They will take up the case and investigate further.

The labourers had come from the North and North Eastern part.