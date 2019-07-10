Home Cities Bengaluru

Vidyaranyapura swimming pool is only for mosquitoes: Residents

Work at Vidyaranyapura swimming pool has been completed for more than 10 months now but it is yet to be inaugurated. Now, residents say the pool has become a mosquito breeding ground.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming pool at Vidyaranyapura is waiting to be opened  Vinod Kumar T

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work at Vidyaranyapura swimming pool has been completed for more than 10 months now but it is yet to be inaugurated. Now, residents say the pool has become a mosquito breeding ground.
“This pool has not been inaugurated yet. I must say, the mosquitoes are more privileged for getting to enjoy the place. They are breeding here while we are still waiting for the pool to open,” said K N Jagadesh Kumar, an advocate.

BBMP had spent `6 crore to construct this pool, measuring 50x25 metres, while the whole area is about 90x45 metres. It also has a children’s swimming pool. There are two changing rooms for men and women and one separate room for children, along with a sitting lounge. However, even after the renovation, there is no sign of the pool being open to the residents.

Yelahanka Project Engineer Yellappa Reddy told CE, “We are ready to have the pool but BBMP traffic engineering cell is in charge of this project and should take the final call.”

Continuing the blame game, Praveen Lingaiah, executive engineer, traffic engineering cell, BBMP, said, “We finished construction and have left it to the zonal project engineer. We have called for tender for the operations and finalise contractors to maintain the pool. This should be followed up by the project engineer.”

Corporator of the ward Kusuma H said, “This has become frustrating. We have been getting complaints from residents and I followed it up with the BBMP officials too. The zonal engineers are blaming each other. I have no idea when this will be open to public.”

Environmentalist Madhuri Subbarao said, “Last week, a person died due to dengue in NTI layout in Vidyaranyapura. If the public starts using it, the water will be filtered and the pool will be clean.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp