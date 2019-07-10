Vidyaranyapura swimming pool is only for mosquitoes: Residents

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work at Vidyaranyapura swimming pool has been completed for more than 10 months now but it is yet to be inaugurated. Now, residents say the pool has become a mosquito breeding ground.

“This pool has not been inaugurated yet. I must say, the mosquitoes are more privileged for getting to enjoy the place. They are breeding here while we are still waiting for the pool to open,” said K N Jagadesh Kumar, an advocate.

BBMP had spent `6 crore to construct this pool, measuring 50x25 metres, while the whole area is about 90x45 metres. It also has a children’s swimming pool. There are two changing rooms for men and women and one separate room for children, along with a sitting lounge. However, even after the renovation, there is no sign of the pool being open to the residents.

Yelahanka Project Engineer Yellappa Reddy told CE, “We are ready to have the pool but BBMP traffic engineering cell is in charge of this project and should take the final call.”

Continuing the blame game, Praveen Lingaiah, executive engineer, traffic engineering cell, BBMP, said, “We finished construction and have left it to the zonal project engineer. We have called for tender for the operations and finalise contractors to maintain the pool. This should be followed up by the project engineer.”

Corporator of the ward Kusuma H said, “This has become frustrating. We have been getting complaints from residents and I followed it up with the BBMP officials too. The zonal engineers are blaming each other. I have no idea when this will be open to public.”

Environmentalist Madhuri Subbarao said, “Last week, a person died due to dengue in NTI layout in Vidyaranyapura. If the public starts using it, the water will be filtered and the pool will be clean.”