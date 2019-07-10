Home Cities Bengaluru

Whitefield office spaces are hot property, courtesy Metro

Peripheral Business District (PBD)-East region in Bengaluru has turned into a hub for office space leasing and residential spaces. 

Published: 10th July 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Peripheral Business District (PBD)-East region in Bengaluru has turned into a hub for office space leasing and residential spaces. According to India Real Estate report released by Knight Frank, a global property consultancy, Whitefield saw about 145 per cent increase in transactional volume with regard to office spaces in the first half of this year as compared to the first six months of 2018.

“There has been a 26per cent hike in office space leasing in Bengaluru. Due to upcoming Metro connectivity, MNCs continue to express interest in Whitefield. As for the residential market, PBD-East saw a 510per cent increase in new launches of properties followed by 217per cent in North Bengaluru,” said Shantanu Mazumder, senior branch director, Bengaluru.

Previously, Whitefield and nearby areas were badly hit due to ongoing Metro work and road widening, However, as it has now progressed, buyers are back, according to the report.
“Co-working spaces take 20per cent of the share and will grow in the coming years. HSR Layout, Electronics City and Bannerghatta areas which fall under PBD- South hold 39 per cent of the co-working spaces in the city,” he added.

Flexible co-working spaces saw 39per cent increase in the first six months of 2019 as compared to the first half of 2018. With residential market, South Bengaluru saw most number of new units launched. The city as a whole registered a 34per cent upsurge in new residential units launched.

“Areas such as Kanakapura Road, Electronics City and Sarjapur saw high sales of residential units. However, the overall residential prices in Bengaluru have remained stagnant with only the north and east 
Bengaluru getting costlier,” Mazumder said.

As per the pan-India report, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Thanisandra and Hebbal have become more expensive along with KR Puram, Whitefield and Marathahalli. Despite having the most residential units popping up, there was no significant price rise in the south region.

“One of the reasons prices as a whole have not seen a major increase in residential sector in Bengaluru is the ongoing Non-Banking Financial Company crisis which has impacted home buyers seeking loans. It has also impacted the real estate sector as banks do not lend to construction firms,” Mazumder explained.
Even with residential properties, co-living spaces, senior retirement homes and student housing which fall under the category of shared spaces is becoming more popular.

“Ban on construction not the solution to water crisis, rainwater harvesting will help”

Over the state government’s proposal to ban construction owing to water crisis, Shanatanu said,” I don’t think banning of construction will solve the existing water crisis in Bengaluru. If it is banned for five years, what happens in the 6th year? When construction is allowed again, prices will skyrocket.” “Instead of the proposal to ban new constructions, the government should make it mandatory for every developer to incorporate rainwater harvesting systems and sewage treatment plants in their designs. Fears of day zero and acute water crisis cannot be ignored. We need to focus on sustainable development,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Whitefield Real Estate Namma Metro
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp