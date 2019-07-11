Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal to be further delayed 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal has not merely missed its June-end launch but it has now come to light that its design needs to be reworked upon due to major flaws committed much earlier at the drawing board stage. Since the project needs to be revisited, it is set to be become operational only by October or may even take longer.

Meant to be the third terminal in the city so that the passenger load is taken off the saturated Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station and Yeshwantpur stations, the first phase was to be in place by June this year and the second by March next year.

However, the first phase of the terminal missed many deadlines and top railway officials were confident of a June-end opening. In fact, they even sent a proposal to the Railway Board to shift 32 pairs of trains from five stations in the Bengaluru Railway Division to Baiyappanahalli recently.

However, it has come to light this week that fundamental flaws have been detected in the design which have made it impossible to go ahead with the laying of railway lines or platforms. Heavy rain and the need for co-ordination among different railway departments were responsible for delay of the project earlier.

A senior railway official told The New Indian Express, “The Engineering Scale Plan needs to be reworked now. The plan falls short of 70 metres distance from the land. It is not possible to lay railway tracks or platforms with the existing design plan at the Baiyappanahalli yard. No construction work can be done unless this is revised right now,” he said.

The engineers responsible have already been pulled up for their lapses, another official said. “The entire plan does not have to be scrapped but modifications definitely need to be carried out,” he added.

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, E Vijaya, said, “Some modifications need to be made in the terminal’s plan. It will take us some more months to ready the terminal. At the earliest, it could be ready by October.”

Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions, SWR K P Swami said, “There are some issues which are being sorted out presently. I decline to comment any further on this issue.”