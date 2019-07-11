Home Cities Bengaluru

Corporators oppose MLA panel proposal, allege interference 

 Both opposition and ruling party corporators opposed the forming of an MLA committee in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council meeting.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Both opposition and ruling party corporators opposed the forming of an MLA committee in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council meeting. The MLA-led panel was proposed at the state government level. It is essentially a coordination committee chaired by the MLA with corporators of wards falling under their jurisdiction along with officials from BBMP, BWSSB, BESCOM and other agencies.

Opposition leader Padmanabha Reddy (BJP) said, “We are conducting ward committees held by corporators. However, the proposal to start MLA-led committees is not constitutional. There is no option in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act. Deputy Speaker M Krishna Reddy committee was formed and they submitted the report to the state government.” 

“There is no point forming this committee and moreover, the authority of corporators and local-self governance will be sidelined,” he added.

Padmavathi G, former Mayor and Congress corporator of Prakash Nagar agreed and said, “Being in a democratic country, everyone has equal power. Corporators have more local importance as they are aware of ward-level issues. Ward committee meeting exist already and we do not need one more.” Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, therefore, rejected the proposal on behalf of BBMP.
The issue over the naming of Albert Victor Road in Chamarajpet as Tipu Sultan Road cropped up once again with BJP demanding for it to be named after revolutionary Alur Venkata Rao. The matter was deferred to be discussed in the next council meeting. 

Meanwhile, M B Dwarakanath, corporator of Shantalanagar, said,” I am very sad to say that BBMP engineers did not call me for inauguration of the TenderSURE road work in my own ward.” He along with other corporators urged the Mayor to take action against the concerned Chief Engineer and suspend them. The Mayor said that appropriate action would be taken against the engineer after an inquiry.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp