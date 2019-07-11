Dangers of bone cancer

Dr Srimanth B S By

BENGALURU: Bone cancer (Sarcoma) is rare in adults (nearly 2 per cent of all cancers), but account for 20 per cent of all solid cancers in children. Bone cancers are aggressive in nature, often destroying the limb and spreading to other organs.

Cause of bone cancer

The cause is not well understood. Several factors like socio-economic environment, poor dietary habits, genetic factors, exposure to radiation have been proposed but not conclusive. What is known by the available census is that it commonly affects adolescents and young adults. Limbs are commonly involved, whereas spine, pelvis and other flat bones in the body have lesser predilection.

Medical help is required when an individual has the following symptoms:

Bone pain, which worsens at night or during rest

Swelling (lump), which is more than the ‘size of a lemon’ and growing rapidly.

Fracture due to trivial fall or injury

Any paralysis, weakness, decrease appetite or loss of weight (advanced cases)

Types of bone cancer

Osteosarcoma, Ewing’s Sarcoma and Chondrosarcoma are different types with specific behaviour and progress. It is important to identify the types to provide appropriate treatment at the earliest.

Treatment

Individuals with bone cancers have several treatment choices depending on the type of cancer/sarcoma and extent of the disease. Osteosarcoma and Ewing’s sarcoma require combination of chemotherapy, surgery and/or radiotherapy as per protocol. Secondary sarcomas often require combination treatment.

Tests to

diagnose Bone Cancer

X ray

(Plain Radiograph)

Relevant

blood tests

MRI and or CT scan

Biopsy (Minimally Invasive Tissue Sampling)

Staging by Whole body Scan (Bone scan or PET CT)

Types of limb

saving surgeries:

Tumour

Megaprosthesis

Custom Made Prosthesis

Composite

Reconstruction

Biological

Reconstruction (Use of Recycled Tumour Graft or Bone Bank

Allograft)

Paediatric (Growing Tumour prosthesis)

Pelvic, Sacrum and Spinal Tumour Surgeries

