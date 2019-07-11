Home Cities Bengaluru

Dozen protests bring Bengaluru to standstill

Apart from political parties, various other organisations staged agitations; traffic jams choked city’s roads 

Published: 11th July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It isn’t just the political parties that are in protest mode in the city, the state capital saw more than a dozen protests on Wednesday. While some protests were peaceful, others resulted in massive traffic jams.

In one day, the city saw 13 to 14 protests, most of which were held in the Central Business District area, and interestingly, most were related to the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.
BJP MLAs, headed by BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue next to Vidhana Soudha, demanding Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s resignation. They also demanded that Speaker Ramesh Kumar accept the resignation letters of Congress and JDS MLAs, and later proceeded to Rajbhavan. 

(From left) Auto drivers stage a protest against excess penalty levied by RTO in Bengaluru on Wednesday; artistes demonstrate in front of Town Hall against minister D K Shivakumar, demanding an apology for his alleged remarks against them; Anganwadi workers protest near Mysore Bank Circle demanding an increase in their honorarium  | NAGARAJA GADEKAL 

Meanwhile, Congress and JDS workers, led by former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and former CM Siddaramiah, also staged a protest rally from Minsk Square to Rajbhavan, against BJP’s alleged involvement in horse trading. However, they were stopped by city police, which created a traffic jam for some time. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillors also protested at the BBMP office. In Mahalakshmi Layout, the BJP unit protested against their own party, demanding that Gopaliah not be allowed to join. Gopaliah had won against the BJP candidate last year on a JDS ticket, and is part of the rebel team now. Shiv Sena members also staged a dharna of their own at Mysore Bank Circle against resort politics. 

In the evening, there was a protest by media persons against the police not allowing them to enter Vidhana Soudha to cover the ongoing crisis. They claimed they were manhandled by the police, which led to a commotion on the streets. 

Puttanna Chetty Townhall on Jayachamaraja Road saw three protests. The Save Sharavathi River Association had called for a bundh in Shivamogga against the proposal of drawing water from Sharavathi to Bengaluru. Autorickshaw drivers staged a protest at Townhall against the recent increase penalties for traffic violations.

Few government school students, along with Kannada activists, held a march near Mysore Bank against introduction of English-medium schools. ASHA workers protested at Freedom Park for better wages too. In KR Puram, life insurance pensioners demanded an increase in their pension by staging a dharna. 

Dharna day
BJP protest at Vidhana Soudha
Congress-JDS protest at Minsk Square
Artists staged a protest at Townhall against Minister D K Shivakumar for his remarks  
Shiv Sena Karnataka members protested against resort politics at Mysore Bank Circle
Anganwadi workers staged a protest at Mysore Bank Circle
Auto drivers protested against hefty penalties for traffic violations. 
Insurance agents protested for better pensions in KR Puram

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Protests traffic jam
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp