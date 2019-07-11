Dozen protests bring Bengaluru to standstill

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It isn’t just the political parties that are in protest mode in the city, the state capital saw more than a dozen protests on Wednesday. While some protests were peaceful, others resulted in massive traffic jams.

In one day, the city saw 13 to 14 protests, most of which were held in the Central Business District area, and interestingly, most were related to the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.

BJP MLAs, headed by BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue next to Vidhana Soudha, demanding Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s resignation. They also demanded that Speaker Ramesh Kumar accept the resignation letters of Congress and JDS MLAs, and later proceeded to Rajbhavan.

(From left) Auto drivers stage a protest against excess penalty levied by RTO in Bengaluru on Wednesday; artistes demonstrate in front of Town Hall against minister D K Shivakumar, demanding an apology for his alleged remarks against them; Anganwadi workers protest near Mysore Bank Circle demanding an increase in their honorarium | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

Meanwhile, Congress and JDS workers, led by former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and former CM Siddaramiah, also staged a protest rally from Minsk Square to Rajbhavan, against BJP’s alleged involvement in horse trading. However, they were stopped by city police, which created a traffic jam for some time.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillors also protested at the BBMP office. In Mahalakshmi Layout, the BJP unit protested against their own party, demanding that Gopaliah not be allowed to join. Gopaliah had won against the BJP candidate last year on a JDS ticket, and is part of the rebel team now. Shiv Sena members also staged a dharna of their own at Mysore Bank Circle against resort politics.

In the evening, there was a protest by media persons against the police not allowing them to enter Vidhana Soudha to cover the ongoing crisis. They claimed they were manhandled by the police, which led to a commotion on the streets.

Puttanna Chetty Townhall on Jayachamaraja Road saw three protests. The Save Sharavathi River Association had called for a bundh in Shivamogga against the proposal of drawing water from Sharavathi to Bengaluru. Autorickshaw drivers staged a protest at Townhall against the recent increase penalties for traffic violations.

Few government school students, along with Kannada activists, held a march near Mysore Bank against introduction of English-medium schools. ASHA workers protested at Freedom Park for better wages too. In KR Puram, life insurance pensioners demanded an increase in their pension by staging a dharna.

Dharna day

BJP protest at Vidhana Soudha

Congress-JDS protest at Minsk Square

Artists staged a protest at Townhall against Minister D K Shivakumar for his remarks

Shiv Sena Karnataka members protested against resort politics at Mysore Bank Circle

Anganwadi workers staged a protest at Mysore Bank Circle

Auto drivers protested against hefty penalties for traffic violations.

Insurance agents protested for better pensions in KR Puram