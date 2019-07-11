German theatre group to perform in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of ‘Crossroads – The Authors Project’, an exchange between theatre practitioners from India and Germany, Goethe-Institut in Indiranagar is organising a theatre performance by a German theatre group Youth Theatre Düsseldorf, D’haus. They will present their well-known production ‘Paradise’.

The play shows how quickly a person becomes exploitable under pressure through false promises. It tells the story of present-day teenagers, who are dangerous and harmless, awfully funny and dead serious, naive and thoughtful. Dealing with themes of confusion and loneliness, the play draws parallels between popular culture and religious extremism, examining isolation and radicalisation through music and slapstick comedy.

Paradise has been written by Lutz Hübner and Sarah Nemitz. The duo wrote this play after the success of ‘Welcome’, a comedy on social situations surrounding the refugee crisis. Director of the play, Mina Salehpour, is the youngest awardee of the German theatre prize, “Der Faust”.

Paradise is the outcome of the Crossroads - The Authors Project that was initiated five years ago by theatre makers from Pune’s Maharashtra Cultural Centre along with German dramatist Lutz Hübner and head of the Youth Theatre Düsseldorf Stefan Fischer-Fels. Paradise has been performed for two years in Düsseldorf and was chosen as the Play of the Year in the state of North Rhine. After performances in Brazil and Germany, the play makes its way to Bengaluru. Paradise will be showcased on July 13 at 7.30pm at Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar.