Home Cities Bengaluru

Relief in store for job-seekers abroad

Videsh Bhavan to come up at Koramangala passport office, will help in emigration clearance

Published: 11th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannadigas forced to head all the way to Chennai to get their emigration clearance to work in 18 countries, mainly in the Middle East, can look forward to a major convenience in future - getting the clearance done at the Regional Passport Office in Koramangala.

The proposal, which was mooted by former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in January 2018 to open a Protector of Emigrants (PoE) office in Karnataka has recently picked up some momentum.
Regional Passport Officer Bharath Kumar Khutati told The New Indian Express, “The Central Public Works department has recently sent an estimate to the Ministry of External Affairs for the proposed Videsh Bhavan to come up at the passport office in Koramangala. A Protector of Emigrants Office will come up as well as the regional office of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations will be shifted to this building.”
This will ensure that all the offices falling under the Ministry of External Affairs in the state come under one roof and help in better co-ordination among all the departments, 
he said.

“It will particularly help those requiring emigration clearances on their passports to work abroad who currently go up to Chennai for the same. Those from North Karnataka end up travelling very long distances to get the permission,” Khutati added.

Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports are mandatory for the unskilled labour force who head for work in 18 countries, including Malaysia, Sudan, Libya, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Syria and Lebanon.
Nearly 5,000 people from Karnataka applied for emigration clearances in 2017 with a huge chunk of them going through recruiting agents. 

Drivers, housemaids, construction workers and hotel employees dominate the section seeking ECR.
Asked about the time frame, the RPO said, “It could in about two years time from now.”
 On the space availability at the Koramangala office, the regional passport office  said that the office had surplus space and would be sufficient for all the offices.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp