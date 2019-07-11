‘Ulcer-causing bacterium resistant to antibiotics’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study by the Kasturba Medical College and tertiary care hospital has found that Helicobacter pylori (a bacterium that causes gastritis and stomach cancers) has gained resistance to three commonly used antibiotics – Metronidazole, Levofloxacin and Clarithromycin. These drugs may not be able to provide relief anymore. This important finding was the result of the joint collaboration of KMC, MAHE scientists and scientists from Marshall Centre, the University of Western Australia.

The team of KMC scientists included Dr Mamatha Ballal, Dr Vignesh Shetty, Dr Ganesh Pai, Dr Ramachandra L, Dr Shiran Shetty.

The study was aimed to gain insight into the prevalence and mechanism of drug resistance in Helicobacter-linked diseases so as to help develop strategies with more rational antibiotic combinations for treatment. This will also help in implementing precise therapy.

“Gastroenterologists were informing us that even after giving these antibiotics, the patients complained of pain and burning. That triggered us to go ahead with the research, said Dr Mamatha Ballai of KMC.