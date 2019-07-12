Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP should focus on governance, not create political crises

That the Karnataka crisis is being orchestrated by the BJP to topple a government through illegal means is no secret.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

That the Karnataka crisis is being orchestrated by the BJP to topple a government through illegal means is no secret. The BJP is continuously trying to unseat the coalition -- they have tried to bribe, use central agencies and coerce the opposition into submission. They are repeating ‘Operation Kamala’ which they used in 2008 to gain power. 

The BJP may lament about Karnataka’s “unnatural alliance” and claim that the coalition government in Karnataka may be ‘mandate mathematics’, but the party appears to have forgotten one simple fact: that BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had his chance at being chief minister, and lost it.
Appointed by the Governor, Yeddyurappa failed to prove his majority in the assembly in the time-frame mandated by the Supreme Court. This, despite the fact that the party used mischievous tactics and intrigue to bribe legislators from other parties.

In fact, the BJP has not restricted this method to grab power to Karnataka alone. Maybe the party, which claims to have an exclusive right over nationalism, would care to explain its post-poll alliance with the People’s Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir?

The way the BJP stole the mandate of the Congress in Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur is a known secret. Despite the Congress being the single largest party in these three states, the BJP, in connivance with pliant Governors, stitched up alliances with various political outfits and formed governments. At that time, the BJP had boasted brazenly about these appalling acts, justifying them as an example of “tactical brilliance and political manoeuvring”. In my opinion, they are a fraud on the mandate of the people. 

But there is a difference when it comes to Karnataka. Here, the BJP was the single largest party and had the chance to form the government and prove majority, which it failed to do. In the other three states, the Congress, in spite of being the single largest party, was not even given a chance to form the government.
In Goa, all constitutional norms were thrown to the wind and the BJP outrageously claimed that it enjoyed the mandate of the people. Their hypocrisy is blatant -- they use different yardsticks in different states to suit their agenda, without a care for democratic norms.

While the BJP today criticises the JDS-Congress alliance, it does not bother to explain the dishonesty the party committed in Bihar. The BJP has inflicted ‘political coups’ in various opposition-ruled states, especially in Bihar, where the party used unethical machinations instead of coming to terms with its embarrassing defeat. The party broke the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD, JDU and Congress, tied up with the JDU and subverted the mandate of the people.

The least the BJP can do today is take a cue from its own NDA government, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Running a coalition requires a broader outlook, with respect for dissenting views, not something the BJP, with its onemanship and bullying tactics, is good at. It has no idea how to run a coalition; look at how they messed up in Jammu and Kashmir and their relationship with their ally in Maharashtra.

The BJP must learn to respect and tolerate different political parties, rather than try to topple governments of opposition parties in an illegal and arbitrary manner. They must respect the ideals of the Constitution and work with different governments in a collaborative and cooperative way, instead of creating disruptions for the sake of attaining power.

At a time when the country is staring at an economic slowdown and rural distress, the BJP would do better to focus of governance instead of undermining state governments and creating political crises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka crisis BJP JDS-Congress Karnataka
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp