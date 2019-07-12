Home Cities Bengaluru

CBD a mobile-snatching hub

Police say muggers target people who walk or commute alone, and sell these phones in grey market for easy cash 

Published: 12th July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Talking, texting and even booking cabs on your mobile, on a busy street in the Central Business District (CBD) is fraught with the danger of mugging. Even walking down a road here borders on the risky.  

The CBD has become a hub of bike-borne youngsters who snatch mobiles, with an increasing number of incidents reported from the area. According to the Bengaluru City Police, although there are at least 40 CCTV cameras installed in various vulnerable places to keep track of anti-social elements, and most buildings in the area have security cameras, the police are still finding it difficult to nab the muggers. The police say it is not just one group of people committing these thefts, but rather random groups of two or three people, which makes it difficult to catch them. 

In a recent incident, miscreants snatched a mobile phone from 36-year-old Vasanth Vishnu B, a resident of Lavelle Road. On July 1, the private firm employee was travelling in an autorickshaw. At 9.05 pm, when he was near Rotary Building on Lavelle Road, two miscreants riding a Bajaj Pulsar robbed his mobile phone and escaped. In another incident on July 2, 26-year-old advocate Sanjana Nandi was walking home in Shanthi Nagar through Long Ford Road at 9pm, when two bike-borne miscreants snatched her bag. In her complaint with the Ashok Nagar police, she said her bag contained a mobile phone, Rs 400 cash and ID cards. 

An investigating officer from Ashok Nagar police station said that the muggers mostly target people who are walking or commuting alone. “In a month, we get at least four to five such cases. We suspect the muggers are different people, as sometimes they use scooters, a Yamaha and sometimes a Bajaj Pulsar. All the cases registered in our jurisdiction have happened at night, when people are normBENGALURU: ally walking home or in few cases, booking cabs,” he continued.  

Meanwhile, another investigating officer from Cubbon Park police station said that they suspect most of the muggers are college dropouts or unemployed youths. “They do not have money to buy drugs, liquor and sometimes even to fill fuel for their vehicles, so they resort to snatching mobile phones to sell it in the grey market. We are making efforts to nab them, but most of the time our men are deployed on special duties,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp