Civic body to form biodiversity panel

For the first time, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is constituting a Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) as per the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is constituting a Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) as per the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The committee is set to form by the end of July with seven members, says Dr Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner (Projects).

The BBMP mayor will be the chairman, while the commissioner will be the secretary of the committee. The rest of the members will be decided as per regulations, where not less than one third should be women and not less than 18%, should belong to the SC/ST. The members will be subject experts and anyone can approach the Special Commissioner (Projects) if interested.

Those shortlisted will then be produced before the Commissioner for the final selection. The purpose of the committee will be “promoting conservation, sustainable use and documentation of biological diversity including preservation of habitats, conservation of landraces, folk varieties, cultivars, domestic stocks and breeds of animals and microorganisms, chronicling of knowledge relating to biological diversity.”

“Species on the verge of extinction will require protection. The committee will advice State Biodiversity Board for approval on its protection,” says Ravikumar. The committee will also work closely with locals who have knowledge on local biological resources.

