Home Cities Bengaluru

All dilapidated buildings to get demolition notices

BBMP takes decision in the wake of Pulakeshinagar building collapse

Published: 13th July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) have decided to slap demolition notices on owners whose buildings are poorly maintained. The decision comes in the wake of Pulakeshinagar building collapse where building norms were violated.

“Although the BBMP has decided to take up a vulnerability study of all buildings in the city, and is yet to start the survey, it has been decided to start slapping notices because of the incident in Pulakeshinagar,” said a senior BBMP official.

“In many cases it has been observed that buildings are constructed close to each other. And when they fall, the cause in most cases has been found to be poor foundation and setbacks. We cannot risk the lives of people,” the official added.

The officials have hence decided to start slapping demolition notices in case if the building is in a very bad condition. If the condition of buildings can be improved, owners will get precautionary notices.“While legal and government opinion was being sought over this, the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act permits them to take action if there are building law violations and they pose threat to human lives,” said a BBMP official.

“Apart from this, the civic body is also working on levying two-time property tax on owners where buildings have setback issues. Legal notices will be served to owners as they are directly responsible for any casualty,” the official added.

Raghu BV, Trainer of Trainers, NIDM, told The New Indian Express that the Central government had initiated the exercise last month, and the state government also adopted it. Action will be taken against buildings, including government buildings, which are in poor condition. Discussions have already started with BBMP engineers in this regard. Officials of the revenue department will also be roped in during the drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp