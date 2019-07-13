All dilapidated buildings to get demolition notices

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) have decided to slap demolition notices on owners whose buildings are poorly maintained. The decision comes in the wake of Pulakeshinagar building collapse where building norms were violated.

“Although the BBMP has decided to take up a vulnerability study of all buildings in the city, and is yet to start the survey, it has been decided to start slapping notices because of the incident in Pulakeshinagar,” said a senior BBMP official.

“In many cases it has been observed that buildings are constructed close to each other. And when they fall, the cause in most cases has been found to be poor foundation and setbacks. We cannot risk the lives of people,” the official added.

The officials have hence decided to start slapping demolition notices in case if the building is in a very bad condition. If the condition of buildings can be improved, owners will get precautionary notices.“While legal and government opinion was being sought over this, the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act permits them to take action if there are building law violations and they pose threat to human lives,” said a BBMP official.

“Apart from this, the civic body is also working on levying two-time property tax on owners where buildings have setback issues. Legal notices will be served to owners as they are directly responsible for any casualty,” the official added.

Raghu BV, Trainer of Trainers, NIDM, told The New Indian Express that the Central government had initiated the exercise last month, and the state government also adopted it. Action will be taken against buildings, including government buildings, which are in poor condition. Discussions have already started with BBMP engineers in this regard. Officials of the revenue department will also be roped in during the drive.