BBMP, DULT play blame game over cycle track

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first-of-its-kind Rs 18-crore HSR cycle track project, which was started towards the end of 2016, is still in limbo. The work was halted sometime in October-November 2018 because of non-payment of bills.While the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is funding the project, the work is being executed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The scope of the work was expanded when former Additional Chief Secretary Mahendra Jain asked for an additional drain and footpath to be added along with the cycle track.

“DULT has not released the second instalment of bills which is why the contractor is refusing to start the work. DULT stated that we expanded the scope of work beyond what was proposed originally. However, we did this as performer ACS’ instructions. After severe flooding took place in the area during the monsoon in 2016, it was decided that drains will be desilted and new drains laid along with footpath. Accordingly, the cycle track width was also revised,” said a BBMP official.

While the footpath and drain works are over, the cycle track work is yet to begin. The plan was to have barricaded cycle lanes on one side of the road, demarcated in green colour on 14th Main, 17th Cross, 19th Main and 27th Main. “Around `4 to 5 crore in bills is pending and DULT is hesitating to release it,” the palike official said, adding that the project was scheduled to be finished by 2019 December.

However, DULT said the BBMP “deviated the funds from the original scope of work without informing them”.

“The BBMP did not intimate us of the revised design and went ahead with the footpath and drain work, later asking for the bills to be paid. It is wrong to say that the work has stopped due to non-payment of bills, as the contractor can still continue with the works and can be paid later. We then asked them for a lot of details, such as what form the original proposal was completed on ground,” said a DULT official.

Commenting on the current status, DULT Special Officer Murali Krishna said, “Two of the bills are cleared and the third one is under process. We have asked for some clarifications from BBMP and are awaiting their response for two of the points. After this is done, we will forward the details to DULT commissioner for him to take a call. Around Rs 6 crore has already been paid and the contractor can begin the cycle track work.”

Meanwhile, cyclists of the area are disappointed as this was the first such project in the city with barricaded cycle lanes that will ensure that motor vehicles do not infringe on the tracks.

“We have been waiting for the cycle track, and in this delay from authorities, we are getting affected. The traffic has also worsened in the last two years and having separate cycle lanes will help us cycle safely. Right now, parents are worried about the traffic and drop their children in cars even when the school is 1 km away,” said Lalithamba, resident and cyclist.

“If they finish the tracks, we will be able to encourage cycling as a medium of eco-friendly transport. While I encourage my kids to cycle, the doubling of traffic has made it dangerous to ride, especially in the Agara to Iblur junction stretch,” she added.