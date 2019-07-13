BBMP dumps debris plan at Marenahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Marenahalli quarry in Yelahanka will not be used for dumping of construction waste. Bruhat Bengaluru’s Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s Joint Commissioner Ashok had recently proposed use of the quarry for dumping of such waste, but the civic body’s technical guidance panel for solid waste management rejected it on grounds of pollution at a meeting held on Friday.

The panel recommended scrapping the tender called earlier this month for establishing a landfill in Marenahalli. Two tenders were called recently to dump the city’s waste in Marenahalli in Yelahanka and Mittaganahalli in Hennur. Villagers of both these areas had opposed the move.

“The more landfills we have, the more contractors will want to dump waste there and people will not be encouraged to segregate,” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner, SWM, BBMP. Another meeting will be held on July 16 in this regard.