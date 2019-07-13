Home Cities Bengaluru

Colour me happy

Through her paintings, she has covered issues such as child labour and life in the slums.

Published: 13th July 2019

By Chinmay Manoj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Artist Rekha Rao’s latest works bear a happy look. After all, the name of her exhibition, currently taking at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur, is ‘The Melancholy State of Happiness’. According to the colourist, her paintings are not a fusion of various vibrant colours, but rather, they only contain different shades of two-three colours juxtaposed against each other to bring out contrast.

While these paintings look colourful and make viewers happy, a closer look and you will realise that these “happy” paintings are reflections of ecological and social imbalances in our societies. Therefore, these “happy” canvases are tinged with a melancholic hue. “All my pictures are not sad. They are happy to look at. That is what the melancholic state of happiness is - when you see deeper, there is smog in the city, the water is polluted and the air is polluted,” she explains.

Rao believes in doing things the old-school way -– putting a concept that strikes her onto paper. “Despite so much tech advancement, a lot of people ask me why I still paint in this old-fashioned way. However, I feel digital art, in a way, can be replicated. But hand-drawn paintings are things even I cannot replicate. That’s why I continue to do this.”

Through her paintings, she has covered issues such as child labour and life in the slums. Social inequality has been a central theme to her work, and now she feels that just making art is not enough. She feels that there have to be more and more galleries and alternative spaces that allow space for expression of such inequalities through various forms of art. “And it has to come from the younger generation. Bengaluru for me has potential, but is still dormant. But somebody has to open the doors for art. They have to be given the space and freedom to do so,” she says.

‘The Melancholy State of Happiness’ is on till August 4, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

