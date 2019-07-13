Home Cities Bengaluru

Disabled by cobra bite, youth heads to UK

Published: 13th July 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 04:31 PM

A black cobra bit Jithendera Nagaraju on a finger on his right hand

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life has not been easy for Jithendera Vaddi Nagaraju. Doctors had told his parents that he had a 50-50 chance of survival after a black cobra bit him on a finger in his right hand when he was 14 months old. He survived that, but the pain bothered him during the early part of his life, and Nagaraju had to undergo three surgeries and plastic surgery before he was 10.

Even now, his right-hand looks smaller, the middle finger is crooked, and the surgeries have left permanent scars. “My right hand is thinner and weaker than the left one. I have problems with my hand and wrist,” said the 24-year-old.

Every day is a challenge for him, but Nagaraju has always carried a positive attitude. He also had a dream – to play cricket for India. And it is coming true now. He has entered the India team for the upcoming T20 Physical Disability World Series in England next month.

Initially, when he started playing cricket, he used to be in a lot of pain just after bowling a few overs with a tennis ball, which would force him to rest for more than three days. But he gradually got used to it, and has moved ahead.

Nagaraju, who hails from Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district, has been mostly staying in Bengaluru for the last six years, and his life changed a bit after joining Christ College. He represented the college team, which speaks volumes about his potential, and it was then that one of his friends informed him about the state having a cricket team for the disabled. The then coach, A S Mahesh, helped and encouraged his training.

After some impressive performances in the district and other tournaments for the disabled, he was selected for the state, where his performances did not go unnoticed. He was called for the selection camps, which took place in different cities, and finally made it to the national team. He wants to contribute with both bat and ball.

“After several rounds of selection for the national team, held at camps in various places, I made it to the side. This is the first time I will be representing India. I want to win the Disability World Series. I want to do well in the competition and justify my selection. I will put all my heart in all the matches in the United Kingdom and want to help the country win the title. I want to do well with both the bat and ball,” said the all-rounder.  

After attending a camp for the 16-member squad, and the four stand-byes in Haryana last month, Nagaraju is currently taking part in another camp in Mumbai. The team is expected to fly to the UK on July 22.

