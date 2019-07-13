First ever moth fest to take off in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What do you know about moths? Do you have any idea about the number of species, what they eat, their different colours and sizes? If the answer is no, block your dates for the first ever moth festival to be held in Bengaluru. Karnataka forest department, in coordination with other departments including Eco-Tourism Board, State Biodiversity Board and Institute of Wood Science and Technology, will be hosting the unique event.

Slated to be held on July 16, the festival strives to enhance curiosity and awareness about moths. “Unlike butterflies, very little is known about moths. Not many know that there are more moth species than butterflies,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Sanjay Mohan told CE.

Last year, a small-scale trial was conducted at the Bengaluru University campus. Mohan said it was done on a trial basis to know whether such a festival can be done. Seeing the enthusiasm in people, the department understood the need of creating awareness on the species. From the last three years, the butterfly festival is being held at Doresanipalya on a small scale, and is gradually becoming popular. The department is hoping to achieve the same with the moth festival.

Ideally, it is best to hold such events in open-air places like Bannerghatta or Turrahalli forest patches, but for now, it will be held at the Institute of Wood Science and Technology campus. Based on its success, the festival will be held in all forest circle offices.

Unlike bird watching and butterfly walks that are held during the day, the moth festival will be held at night. Security of people and other nocturnal species is essential for this, Mohan said.