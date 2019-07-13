‘I would love to cook a meal for the six actors in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’

Mythrayie Iyer By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What’s your most favourite ingredient to work with?

I love working with vegetables. Growing up in a TamBrahm family with my grandmother who kept telling me to eat seasonal food all the time, I am inclined towards using such produce. I believe that’s the time when it’s super fresh and packed with flavour. But if I had to pick one, it would be aubergine.

Do you also cook at home? If no, why?

Mostly no, unless my sister asks me to cook something different for her. My mom and grandmother are brilliant cooks, so I become the guest and they are the chefs who try to please me.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother and/or wife? How do they react?

Sometimes I do it with a lot of hesitation. Though my family eventually accepts the logic behind my tip, they get super sarcastic about it later.

Do you watch cooking shows/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourite?

Not a big fan of cooking shows, but I did watch the entire series of Final Table. My all-time favourite TV series would be F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Two and a Half Men.

What’s your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?

I had once made a poriyal with ridge gourd, aubergine and peanuts (leftovers that were in the fridge) and it turned out to be amazing. Till date, my parents appreciate the fact that they never thought these paired so well.

If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?

One, definitely paruppu rice with black nightshade tamarind curry and spinach at home. The next would be garlic bread with Lardo and pickled Ramsons/Buratta at Beast, Copenhagen (best dish I have ever tasted till date).

What’s been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?

During my first service at Restaurant Noma, my section head warned me about Chef Ben’s accent and wished me luck. I had no clue until the point had arrived where I had multiple pending orders, with Chef Ben repeating those orders and I was freaked out. Nevertheless, within a few days, I was able to manage the station pretty well.

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for? Why them? What would you cook for them?

I would like to cook a meal for the six actors in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., because I simply love them for many reasons. I would want to invite them home and cook a good south Indian thali.

Chef Mythrayie Iyer, Head chef, Lore