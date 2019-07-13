Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Road in its worst condition’

Hennur Taskers, constituting residents of Hennur Road, say they have been taking the matter of the pathet ic roads to higher authorities, but it has all gone unnoticed.

A part of Hennur Road where the construction was going on | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the accident, Hennur residents are questioning officials on the bad condition of roads, asking how many more accidents will happen before it’s fixed.Residents said that the road from Lingrajpuram flyover to Hennur-Bagalur road, a 7 km stretch, has entirely been dug up, making it difficult to commute and has turned into a accident zone. Hennur Taskers, constituting residents of Hennur Road, say they have been taking the matter of the pathet ic roads to higher authorities, but it has all gone unnoticed.

According to the residents, the road was dug up a year ago to lay a 1-metre wide pipe to carry treated water to IT parks in Bagalur and then further to lakes in North Bengaluru. This year, just before the Lok Sabha elections, the work was completed but it was done in a very shoddy manner, they said.

“The road has become a death trap. It was once a beautiful road. I used to cycle here but now I have stopped. They just completed laying the pipes and finished asphalting the roads before the elections, but in just a few weeks time it was all destroyed. This is not the way to do it. People’s lives are at risk,” said Subramanian Krish, a member Hennur Tasker.

The residents pointed out that two weeks ago, they again saw some digging work going on despite the presence of the bad road. “We saw a board which stated KPTCL 66KV work. Some huge lines are being laid, which is again causing problems. I do not think this will be completed anytime soon too. We have over 200 flats here, and it’s become horrifying for residents to commute,” added Krish, a resident in the area.

Anand P, corporator of Ward 24, said, “There is some BWSSB work going on which will be completed in 15 to 20 days. I have given a strict order for the work to be completed in the next 20 days. After it’s finished we will restore the whole stretch.”

While a BWSSB engineer, on condition of anonymity said, “Minor irrigation work is being done now. We are going to complete it soon and ensure commuter safety.”

